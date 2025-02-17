Ghana defender Joseph Attamah’s late header rescues Kayserispor in 1-1 draw against Eyuspor

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah emerged as the hero for Kayserispor, scoring a dramatic late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Eyuspor in Round 24 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The 30-year-old defender found the back of the net in injury time with a well-timed header from a corner kick, marking his first goal of the season and rescuing a crucial point for his struggling side.

The match began as a tightly contested affair, with both teams failing to break the deadlock in the first half.

However, Eyuspor took the lead in the 56th minute through Emre Mor, putting Kayserispor on the back foot.

With time running out and defeat looming, Attamah rose to the occasion, converting a crucial header in the dying moments of the game to deny Eyuspor victory.

The hard-fought draw proves vital for Kayserispor, as they move out of the relegation zone, climbing to 16th place with 21 points.

Attamah, a former Rizespor defender, showcased his leadership and resilience, and his goal could play a significant role in his club’s survival bid for the remainder of the season.