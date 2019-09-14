Ghana defender Kasim Adams cameos on Bundesliga debut for Fortuna Düsseldorf

Ghana defender Kasim Adams played his first Bundesliga match for Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday night in the 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg.

The on-loan centre back was introduced in the 83rd minute to replace Kaan Ayhan.

Adams suffered a torn ligament in his left thigh during a 6-0 friendly against lower-tier side TSV Meerbusch.;

He worked his way back to the training ground with the team on Tuesday and was able to participate without any restrictions.

Fortuna Düsseldorf head coach Friedhelm Funkel thought Adams was ready for his first competitive match and so decided to give him some minutes.

Countrymen Kelvin Ofori and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes.