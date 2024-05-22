Ghana defender Kasim Adams leaves Hoffenheim after contract expiration

TSG Hoffenheim and Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams have mutually agreed to part ways, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old's contract, which has expired, will not be renewed.

Adams joined Hoffenheim in 2018 from BSC Young Boys in Bern. However, his time on the field was plagued by injuries, limiting him to just 13 Bundesliga appearances in his debut season.

Seeking more playing time, Adams was loaned to Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf for the 2019/20 season.

His most recent loan was with FC Basel in the 2022/23 season, where he helped the Swiss team reach the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Alexander Rosen, the club's managing director, acknowledged the disappointing outcome of Adams' tenure, stating, "In the case of Kasim, we must openly admit that the commitment did not work out for either side from a sporting perspective."

"His time with us had few sporting highlights, despite his consistently impeccable and professional conduct."

Adams made 29 Bundesliga appearances, three DFB Cup appearances, two Champions League appearances, and four Europa League appearances for Hoffenheim.