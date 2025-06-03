Ghana defender Kasim Adams leaves Swiss club Servette

Black Stars defender Kasim Adams Nuhu will leave Servette at the end of his contract this month.

The experienced centre-back returned to Switzerland last summer following the end of his time with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

Adams will become a free agent from June 30, and can join the club of his choice in the transfer window.

The 29-year-old decided not to extend his stay at Servette with reports linking him to several clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Servette thanked the defender for his services as he embarks on a new adventure elsewehere.

"Kasim Adams, Victory Beniangba, and Joseph Nonge will also be leaving Servette FC at the end of the season. At the end of their contracts or on loan, these players will be free at the end of June. The club thanks them for their season in the club and wishes them the best for the rest of their careers," wrote the club on their official website.

The former Mallorca player previously played for FC Basel in Switzerland before a spell in Germany with Hoffenheim and Fortuna Dusseldorf.