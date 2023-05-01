Ghana defender Kasim Adams scores in FC Basel big win over Winterthur

Ghana defender Kasim Adams scored his first goal of the season for FC Basel in their 4-1 victory over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League123.

Adams, who is on loan from Hoffenheim, has been a key player for Basel this season, contributing one assist in addition to his goal.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a header in the seventh minute against Winterthur before his teammates added three more goals to secure the win.

Adams played the full 90 minutes, had 89 touches, completed 75 out of 79 passes, won all of his duels, made eight ball recoveries, and had five clearances.

The Ghana international has made 26 appearances for FC Basel in the ongoing campaign.