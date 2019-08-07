Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu set for surprise Fortuna Düsseldorf loan switch

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu is set to join German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf on a season-long loan from TSG Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old will join the side after agreeing personal terms with the newly-promoted side.

The towering centre-back endured an injury-ravaged debut season with TSG Hoffenheim, making just 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

Fortuna Düsseldorf newly-appointed sporting chief Lutz Pfannenstiel, who worked with the defender at Hoffenheim, has reached an agreement with his former side for the Ghana international, Footballmadeinghana.com reported on Wednesday.

Kasim joined the Bundesliga on the back of a successful spell at Swiss side Young Boys but recurrent injuries conspired against him making an impact.

If the deal is concretized he will join compatriots Bernard Tekpetey, Nana Ampomah and Kelvin Ofori, who have joined the side.

The former Medeama star enjoyed a fabolous campaign with Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.