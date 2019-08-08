Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu happy to join Fortuna Dusseldorf, pledges to help the club survive in the Bundesliga

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has expressed joy in joining Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from rivals TSG Hoffenheim.

The 24-year old joined the Fligeraners on a season long loan on Thursday after returning to Germany following an extended break after the Nations Cup.

"I am very happy to be with Fortuna now," says Kassim Adams told the club's website. "I'll do my best to help the team in every training session and match.

"It will be important from the beginning that we win games and score points to get closer to our goal of relegation bit by bit. We should concentrate fully on that."

Nuhu's move to Dusseldorf comes as surprise after joining Hoffenheim just last year on a five-year deal in a move from Swiss side Young Boys in a deal worth €8 million.

He signed his contract with the Bundesliga club Hoffenheim is until 2023 and ended his three-year association with Young Boys.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Dusseldorf Sports Director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who knows the player during his days at Hoffenfeim believes the Ghanaian defender has the qualities needed to help the club in the Bundesliga.

"Kassim Adams is a physically present and header strong center back, which I know very well through my time in Hoffenheim. He has a very good two-man lead and player opening. He was one of the best defensive players at this year's African Cup," Pfannenstiel said.