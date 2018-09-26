Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu hopeful of early return from injury at Hoffeinheim

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu has expressed optimism in making a quick return from injury following his spell on the sidelines.

The defender, who joined Bundesliga side TSG Hoffeinheim in the summer picked an injury in the second game of the season against Freigburg when he clash with another player in the middle of the park.

The 23 year old have been out for two weeks already with an ankle injury is hopeful of making an early return that expected.

“I had an ankle injury against Freiburg but I’m recovering more,” he told Angel FM on Wednesday.

”I was supposed to be out for six weeks. But now I will be back after one month due to the great recovery process. I’ve started running and doing gym works but i don’t train with the ball yet,” he added.

Nuhu Kassim missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier against Kenya.

He also missed Hoffeiheim's games against Fortuna, Shaktar Doneskt, Dortmund and Hanover 96.