Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu shines as TSG Hoffenheim thrash Bayern Leverkusen

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu was a rock Hoffenheim's defence as they thrashed Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 23 year old, who recently returned from injury saw 90 minutes of action and was impressive as Julian Nagglesman men record another away victory.

On-loan Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson opened the scoring for Hoffenheim in the 19th minute before Karim Bellarabi leveled 11 minutes later.

Four minutes later Joelinton shot Hoffenheim ahead with a fine strike.

Hoffenheim were handed a penalty four minutes after the break, which was expertly converted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Joelinton scored his second of the day in the 73rd minute as Hoffenheim wrapped up another convincing victory.