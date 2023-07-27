Ghana defender Kingsley Schindler bids farewell to FC Koln after sealing move to Turkey

Ghana international Kingsley Schindler has thanked his former club FC Koln for the opportunity to serve them following the completion of his move to Turkish club Yilport Samsunspor.

The 30-year-old completed the move on Wednesday, July 26 after spending four years with the German club.

Schindler signed a two-year contract with Samsunspor, with an option for an additional year extension ahead of the start of the new Turkish season.

On Thursday, the versatile defender penned a farewell message to the Bundesliga club expressing gratitude while outlining his expectations for the next years.

“Dear FC fans, I would like to thank you for the four best years of my career so far! I had so many great moments with the team and I will miss the unique atmosphere in Müngersdorf. Conference League, Derby victories and the birth of my daughter – I experienced and enjoyed everything in cologne,” he wrote in a social media post.

“I’m facing a new adventure. Going abroad with 30 years and my great family and looking forward to what’s to come. You can never go quite like that!”

Schindler has featured once for the Black Stars as he replaced the injured Tariq Lamptey ahead of Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He featured in the second match against Angola but is yet to earn another call up having missed the previous one in which Ghana played Madagascar.