Ghana defender Kingsley Schindler offered a contract extension by FC Koln

Ghanaian defender Kingsley Schindler has been rewarded for his remarkable contributions to German Bundesliga club FC Köln with a new contract.

The club has shown unwavering faith in Schindler by offering him an extension of his contract, which was set to expire at the end of June.

The decision to offer him a new contract is a testament to FC Köln's recognition of his exceptional abilities and the value he brings to the team's success.

According to sports director Christian Keller, as reported by Bild, the Hamburg-born defender would need to accept a significant reduction in salary. This has left Schindler contemplating whether to accept the offer.

Considering that Schindler has primarily been used as a substitute in recent times, a salary reduction appears reasonable.

Despite his limited playing time, Schindler has made 29 appearances and provided one assist throughout the current season in the German Bundesliga, highlighting his impact on the field.

Schindler earned his first national call-up in March as he replaced the injured Tariq Lamptey in Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.