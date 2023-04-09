Ghana defender Kingsley Schindler reacts after FC Koln's away win at Augsburg

New Black Stars defender, Kingsley Schindler has expressed satisfaction after Koln's victory at Augsburg in the German Bundesliga.

The wing-back saw 87 minutes of action as the Billy Goats recorded a 3-1 win at the WWK Arena.

Schindler posted on social media after the game: "Plus three points."

FC Koln took the lead when Ellyes Skhiri slotted home from point-blank after Julian Chabot's pass found him in the seventh minute.

Kingsley Schindler who was earlier denied by goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz made a more daring attempt later with a tricky throw-in which flew directly to Eric Martel who made no mistake in burying the ball at the back of the net.

Ruben Vargas pulled one back for the home side but that was not enough to earn any point(s) out of the game as FC Koln kept on mounting pressure.

Schindler was closer to increasing the tally but saw his header denied by the Augsburg goalkeeper once more in the 52nd minute.

Seven minutes later, Linton Maina added one more goal, cementing the victory and lifting FC Koln to the 12th position.

Schindler lasted 86 minutes, going beyond the hour mark for the first time since the team's defeat to Wolfsburg in February.