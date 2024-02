Ghana international Louisa Aniwaa has joined Portuguese side Valadares Gaia- her second European club.

The centre-back has been unveiled by the club ahead of their league match against Sporting on the road on Saturday, 3 February 2024.

She last played for German side Potsdam Turbine.

Aniwaa was a member of the Ghana squad at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.