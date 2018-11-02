Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu finally marks Sporting CP debut season this term

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has marked his first debut for the season for Sporting CP.

The 22-year-old featured for the side in their 2-1 home defeat to Estoril in the Taça da Liga on Wednesday.

The Ghana international has not featured for the side since the start of the new season.

However dismissed coach José Peseiro drafted him into the squad as they crashed out of the Cup competition.

The left-back has not played for Sporting CP since the penultimate round of the 2017/18 season against Benfica.