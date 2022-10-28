Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu pledges to 'give his all' at new club Malaga

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has promised to give his all as Malaga eye a return to La Liga following the signing of the left-back.

Agbenyenu returned to Spain to sign for Malaga in a deal worth around 500,000 Euros, having previously played for Real Mallorca.

The Black Stars defender expressed delight in sealing the move and could make his debut against Eibar on Sunday.

"I am so excited to be a part of this Family, I have been working so hard for this. It’s my greatest wish to help This great team achieve more greater things. Thus, I will give in my all on and off the field. And play with all intensity and integrity anytime I’m given the chance. The love and support from the fans will not go in vain. vamos MALAGA FC," he wrote on Facebook.

His first experience in Spain saw him make 23 appearances in the La Liga scoring a goal, in addition to a cup match with an assist.

The defender's last club was Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, being released at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

At the national team level, the new Blue and White left-back played with Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He has 13 caps for the Black Stars since his debut on June 11, 2017 against Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.