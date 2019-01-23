Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu set to swap Sporting CP for Goztepe SK

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu is set to swap Sporting CP for Goztepe S.K after the two clubs reached an agreement.

The 22-year-old is expected to pen a six-year deal at the Turkish Super Lig side, according to media reports.

It emerged late last year that Agbenyenu was close to leaving the José Alvalade Stadium after failing to churn out regular playing time.

The Ghanaian was linked with a loan move to several clubs in Europe including French club FC Amiens and PSV Eindhoven.

However, reports indicate that it Goztepe S.K who have won the race to sign the enterprising left-back and he is expected to complete the deal in the coming days.

He has made only eight appearances in all competitions for Sporting CP since joining them from Portimonense around a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros.

Agbenyenu has capped nine times for the senior national team of Ghana.