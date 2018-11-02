Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu to work under new coach at Sporting CP after José Peseiro sacking

Sporting CP defender Lumor Agbenyenu will work under a new coach at the club following the dismissal of José Peseiro.

The Portuguese was shown the exit on Thursday after the side's 2-1 defeat at home to Estoril in the Taça da Liga.

Assistant coach Tiago Fernandes has been tasked to take temporal charge of the team pending the appointment of a new manager.

Peseiro's exit could be a blessing in disguise to Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu who is yet to kick a ball in the Primeira Liga.

The Ghanaian only marked his first debut for the side this season during the Cup match against Estoril on Wednesday.

Sporting are fifth in the Primeira Liga with 16 points from eight games, two behind leaders Porto, and second in their Europa League group.