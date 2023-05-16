Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu assures Southampton fans of 'strong comeback' after relegation

Black Stars centre-back, Mohammed Salisu is confident of a positive response from Southampton after their relegation from the English Premier League.

The Saints are going down after an eleven-year stay in the English topflight league came to an end following defeat at home to Fulham last week.

Salisu, who has been a key figure at the club, has been out since March due to injury.

Although his future at the club remains uncertain, the 23-year-old has assured fans of a quick comeback.

"We want to assure you that every player and member of our team is determined to come back stronger and better prepared for the next season," he posted on Instagram.

"Despite the outcome, I am incredibly proud of our team and the effort that each and every player put in throughout the season. We know that there are many lessons to be learned and improvements to be made. We are grateful for each and every one of our fans.

"Thanks you for your support understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in everything we do."

Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in the Ghana international.