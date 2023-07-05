Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu begins pre-season with Southampton

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has returned to training with Southampton ahead of the 2023/24 season, displaying a positive attitude and a determination to regain full fitness.

After a promising start to the previous season, injuries hindered Salisu's performance in the latter half of the league campaign, which had a detrimental impact on both his club and national team aspirations.

Unfortunately, Salisu's injury woes not only affected his club, but also resulted in his absence from crucial matches for the Black Stars during the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nevertheless, the defender has shown significant progress in recent months and is now feeling better.

On Wednesday, July 5, Salisu was seen engaging in gym work alongside his Southampton teammates as part of their pre-season training.

With Southampton being relegated from the Premier League last season, Salisu's contribution will be crucial if he decides to remain with the club for the upcoming campaign in the English Championship.

Having a contract that extends until June 2024, Salisu's future with Southampton remains uncertain, as he could potentially depart the club during the current transfer window.

Regardless, if he remains with the Saints, his presence and skills will be vital in their pursuit of success.