Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu begins training after long injury layoff

Black Stars centre-back, Mohammed Salisu has started training as he continues his rehabilitation following a lengthy injury layoff.

Salisu, who joined French giants AS Monaco in the summer transfer window, is yet to make an appearance for the club after he had a surgery to correct a niggling injury.

The former Real Valladolid defender has not played since March, when he missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers due to the setback despite arriving in camp.

He also missed the rest of the campaign at Southampton but that did not stop him from making a move to the French Ligue 1.

His return to training is huge boost for both AS Monaco and the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of a busy schedule for both club and country.

The Black Stars will return to action in November for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and in December preparations will start for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.