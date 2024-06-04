GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu delighted to help AS Monaco qualify for next season's UCL

Published on: 04 June 2024
Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has expressed satisfaction with his performances at AS Monaco in his first campaign in the French league. 

The towering centre-back helped the French giants qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after an impressive end to the campaign saw AS Monaco finish behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Salisu was ruled out for most of the first round due to injury but returned strongly to play a key role in the team's display in the second half of the campaign.

"With my club, I had only ups. For me, I am satisfied with my performance and we end up in a good position and we are in the Champions League, so I just need to focus on next season," he told reporters during the Black Stars training at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The former Southampton centre-back made 12 league appearances, delivering an assist in the just-ended campaign.

The 25-year-old will travel with the Black Stars team to Bamako for matchday 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

