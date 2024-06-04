Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu delighted to help AS Monaco qualify for next season's UCL

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has expressed satisfaction with his performances at AS Monaco in his first campaign in the French league.

The towering centre-back helped the French giants qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after an impressive end to the campaign saw AS Monaco finish behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Salisu was ruled out for most of the first round due to injury but returned strongly to play a key role in the team's display in the second half of the campaign.

"With my club, I had only ups. For me, I am satisfied with my performance and we end up in a good position and we are in the Champions League, so I just need to focus on next season," he told reporters during the Black Stars training at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The former Southampton centre-back made 12 league appearances, delivering an assist in the just-ended campaign.

The 25-year-old will travel with the Black Stars team to Bamako for matchday 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024.