Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu eager to get started at AS Monaco

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has revealed his readiness to begin his career with French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

The 24-year-old missed the opening game against Clermont Foot as he continues his integration into the team.

During his presentation to the press, Salisu disclosed he is working hard to make the team for the next game against Strasbourg.

“We have a really good young squad. I have to focus on the journey but I am working very hard in the gym and in training to be ready and to be back,” he said.

“I often play on the left side and I am comfortable in the middle as well. I don’t mind playing both.”

Salisu joined the French giants from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The former Real Valladolid centre-back is expected to play a pivotal role in Monaco's campaign this season.