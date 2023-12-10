Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu elated to make Monaco debut after lengthy layoff

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu expressed his joy at returning to full fitness after making his debut for AS Monaco against Stade Rennes on Saturday.

His debut with the French giants was delayed due to an injury setback since joining from Southampton in the summer transfer window, finally getting the opportunity in week 15.

Salisu, a Black Stars defender, played the entire duration of the game, contributing to Monaco's 2-1 away win.

Despite receiving a yellow card in the 62nd minute, he showcased resilience and dedication, earning a commendable 7.6 rating for his spirited performance.

After his first competitive game since March 2023 with Southampton, Salisu expressed his happiness, stating;

"I'm very proud of myself, and I'm very happy from the journey.

"It's been a difficult journey, but in the end, I made my debut today, so I'm very happy."

Salisu is expected to maintain his fitness, with aspirations of reclaiming a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

His successful debut adds a promising chapter to his football journey with Monaco, showcasing his potential impact on both the club and international stages.