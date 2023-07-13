Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu emerges as top target for French giants AS Monaco

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu has popped up on the radar of French club AS Monaco in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old could leave Southampton this summer following their demotion to the English Championship.

Having missed majority of last season and with a year left on his current deal, the former Real Valladolid centre-back is expected to leave after rejecting talks of contract extension.

Monaco have identified the Ghana international as perfect replacement for Malang Sarr who is returning to parent club Chelsea following the end of his loan spell.

Meanwhile, Axel Disasi could also leave Monaco this summer with Manchester United and Newcastle United set to battle for his signature.

Salisu joined Southampton in the summer of 2020 and has been a key player at the Saint Mary's.

Last season injuries affected his performances, making his last appearance for the club in the 3-3 draw against Tottenham in March.

Despite the interest from Monaco, Salisu has reported for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season.