Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu expects tough task against Mali

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu acknowledges the challenging task ahead for Ghana as they face Mali in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Bamako on June 6, 2024.

Salisu, named by Otto Addo in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, emphasized the importance of thorough preparation for the upcoming match.

Speaking to the press after the Black Stars’ initial training session at the Legon Stadium, Salisu highlighted the significance of Ghana's readiness to secure a positive result away from home, recognizing Mali as a formidable force in African football.

“We know it’s not going to be easy with Mali, they have a strong team, and I think we need to prepare well for this game,” Salisu stated.

Reflecting on his recent injury issues, the 25-year-old expressed confidence in regaining his peak form for the national team ahead of these crucial qualifiers.

“I had an injury problem a few months ago but I’m back and I’m in good shape and we know how these two games mean for Ghanaians and from the call-up we have really young players and a good team,” he added.

Despite having no wins in 2024, the Black Stars appear to be in good shape after their first training session. A strong performance against Mali could be a crucial turning point for the team under Otto Addo's leadership.