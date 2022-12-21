Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu features as Southampton beat Lincoln City in EFL Cup

Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu returned to action for Southampton in their EFL Cup match against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The defender, who was a member of Ghana's squad at the World Cup in Qatar, started as the Saints defeated the lower-tier side 2-1 to progress in the competition.

Salisu was replaced in the second half by Stuart Armstrong as the Saint Mary's outfit rallied from a goal down.

Lincoln City took the lead after just two minutes when goalkeeper Garvin Bazunu netted an own goal.

Southampton responded through Che Adams in the 25 minute after connecting to Mohamed Elyounoussi's pass.

After the break, Adams added his second of the game to give the English Premier League side victory.

The English topflight returns on Boxing Day with Southampton hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.