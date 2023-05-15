Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu heartbroken following Southampton’s relegation

Southampton's relegation from the Premier League after losing 2-0 at home to Fulham over the weekend has left fans and players heartbroken, including Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu.

Despite being a key player for the team, injuries have limited his appearances this season. Following the club's defeat to Fulham,

Salisu took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to Southampton fans for their support throughout the team's ups and downs in the league.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing to you today to inform you about our team's recent relegation from the league, As you know, we had high hopes and great aspirations at the beginning of the season, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned,” Salisu wrote.

“We fought hard and gave our all on the field, but we were unable to secure the necessary wins and points to keep us in the league. The disappointment and sadness that we all feel right now are immeasurable.”

“I am extremely disappointed that I have not been able to help the team as much as I would have liked, despite my injury, I’ve been struggling with since February.”

“We want to assure you that every player and member of our team is determined to come back stronger and better prepared for the next season.”

“Despite the outcome, I am incredibly proud of our team and the effort that each and every player put in throughout the season. We know that there are many lessons to be learned and improvements to be made. We are grateful for each and every one of our fans."

“Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in everything we do.”

It is likely that Salisu will leave the club at the end of the season as he has caught the attention of impressive suitors. Despite the team's relegation, Southampton fans will surely remember Salisu's contributions to the team's defence.