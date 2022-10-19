Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu impresses in Southampton win at Bournemouth

Mohammed Salisu received the highest rating after an outstanding performance in Southampton's Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

Salisu was named man of the match by Sofascore as Southampton recorded their first win since August 30 when they defeated Chelsea at home.

Southampton had gone five games without a win before stunning Bournemouth 1-0 at Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

Salisu played the entire game and helped Southampton keep their first league clean sheet of the season.

The 23-year-old was resolute in Southampton's back four, producing five clearances, one shot blocked, one interception, five tackles, all five ground duels won, and 83% accurate passes.

Salisu received a Sofascore rating of 7.8, which was higher than any other player on the field. Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu came in second with three saves.

It was Salisu’s ninth appearance of the season, and he reminded everyone of his value to the team.

The Ghanaian central defender is expected to play an important role in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup that gets underway on November 20.