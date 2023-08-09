Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu joins Monaco for revamped defensive line

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu completed a transfer to ASM Monaco on August 1, signing a five-year contract.

This move aligns with the team's new sporting director, Thiago Scuro's, ambition to revamp the defensive sector.

Monaco's defence underwent a transformation, with central defenders Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile being sold to Chelsea for €45 million and €37 million respectively.

Malang Sarr also quietly joined Chelsea after his loan spell. Philipp Köhn replaces the struggling Alexander Nübel. Departures extended to Harrison Marcelin to Bordeaux and rumours of Ruben Aguilar's transfer to Rennes.

Monaco's transfer focus is evidently on defence, as arrivals like Mohammed Salisu and Philipp Köhn illustrate. Salisu's €15 million move from Southampton mirrors Monaco's strategy of astute purchases and profitable sales. The 24-year-old left-footed Ghanaian complements Monaco's defence and bolsters the squad as they seek European qualification.

Salisu boasts a robust style, strong in duels, interceptions, and distribution. He debuted at 19 with Real Valladolid, excelling in La Liga before his Premier League stint at Southampton. Injuries initially plagued him, but he emerged as a key defender with notable statistics – 7.2 balls recovered and 5.4 clearances per game.

Salisu's partnership with Guillermo Maripan in a three-man defence seems likely, with Soungoutou Magassa and Chrislain Matsima as potential partners. Despite changes, Monaco maintains a positive atmosphere, as noted by Ibrahima Diallo.

As the season approaches, Salisu's arrival adds depth and quality to Monaco's defence, reflecting the club's commitment to building a competitive team.