Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu joins Southampton on first day of pre-season

Published on: 29 June 2023
Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has reported to training on the first day of pre-season at Southampton. 

The 23-year-old, who missed a large part of the second half of the season due to injury, seems to have recovered from the setback as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Salisu and his teammates met the new technical team led by Russel Martin on Wednesday.

The team went through various drills, including short sprints and physicals as the players work on their fitness.

Southampton will play Reading FC and AFC Bournemouth in pre-season friendlies before the new season begins.

The Saints were relegated from the English Premier League after a tough campaign which saw them make three changes to their technical team.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana is yet to report to camp for pre-season.

The winger, who scored a brace on the final day of the season against Liverpool is expected to arrive in England this week and join the rest of his teammates.

Southampton will be hoping to make a quick return to the English Premier League.

