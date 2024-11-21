Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu named in Monaco’s squad to face Stade Brestois

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has been included in AS Monaco's matchday squad for their French Ligue 1 clash against Stade Brestois 29.

The announcement was made by manager Adi Hütter on Thursday, November 21, signalling the defender's return to competitive action.

Salisu, 25, has been a cornerstone of Monaco’s defense since the start of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. However, injuries have sidelined him for portions of the campaign, affecting his availability.

During the November international break, Salisu was notably absent from Ghana’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Instead, he remained in France, focusing on his recovery and regaining full fitness.

Now back to form, the centre-back has been named in the squad for the Week 12 fixture, set to take place on Friday, November 22.

His return comes as a boost for Monaco, who will rely on his defensive solidity in their pursuit to catch up with PSG at the summit of the French Ligue 1 standings.