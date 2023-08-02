Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu opens up on relationship with AS Monaco teammate Takumi Minamino

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is delighted to reunite with Japanese winger Takumi Minamino after completing his move to AS Monaco.

Salisu and Minamino played briefly together at Southampton when the former Liverpool forward was on loan at the St Mary's.

Minamino joined the French giants last season after leaving Liverpool.

"I Konw Taki, I played with him back in England. We played for a short time. He is really a nice guy," said the defender.

The Black Stars centre-back signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

"It's a very very great club and I am happy to be here, like I side it is a big step for my career," he told the club's media.

The former Real Valladolid star arrived in Monaco on Tuesday and the left-sided centre-back is already yearning for life in France.

"I am looking forward to the journey, to win games and to be the best team we can be. I am very happy to be here. I arrived yesterday evening and I enjoy it here," he added.