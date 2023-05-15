Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu pens emotional message to Southampton fans after relegation

Ghana international defender Mohammed Salisu has penned an emotional message to Southampton fans following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints saw their 11-year stay in the English top division come to an end on Saturday after losing 2-0 at home to Fulham at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Even though there are two matches remaining to the end of the 2022-23 season, Southampton have been confirmed relegated from the Premiership.

The Black Stars centre-back has been out of action since March 18, 2023, when he featured in their 3-3 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur after returning from injury.

Salisu suffered a setback during the international break when Ghana faced Angola in back-to-back matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He made 22 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League before his injury setback that has sidelined him since then.

Salisu took to his Instagram page to write an emotional message to the Saints fans, admitting his disappointment and sadness as the club goes down to the second-tier.

However, Salisu remains optimistic that he and his teammates will come back stronger from the slump.

The 24-year-old signed for Southampton in the summer of 2020 when he joined from Spanish club Real Valladolid in a deal worth around 12 million Euros for four years.