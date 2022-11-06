Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu provides assist for Southampton against Newcastle United

Mohammed Salisu registered his first goal contribution of the season on Sunday as he assisted Southampton's solitary goal in their heavy defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Ghana defender set up Romain Perraud to score in the 89th minute, but it was only a consolation as Newcastle United won 4-1 at St Marys.

Salisu was Southampton's best player on the day, with four clearances, one interception, three tackles, and an assist. He would be disappointed with the result, which places Southampton in the bottom three.

Salisu is expected to be in Qatar for the World Cup which starts on November 20. He has been named to the preliminary squad which was revealed last Friday by coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars have set their sights on a semi-final spot, but they must first advance from Group H, which includes top sides Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.