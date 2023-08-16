Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu reveals favourite playing position

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has opened up about his preferred position on the field after joining French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

After Southampton was demoted to the English Championship, the 24-year-old moved to join the French side in a deal worth 15 million euros.

However, his debut has been delayed, and will need some more time to recover fully to feature for his new team.

While speaking to the media before the team's first game, Salisu expressed his admiration for the appreciable number of quality young players at Monaco while disclosing how he wishes to be deployed when he recovers from injury.

“We have a really good young squad. I have to focus on the journey but I am working very hard in the gym and in training to be ready and to be back,” he said during the presentation," he said.

“I often play on the left side and I am comfortable in the middle as well. I don’t mind playing both," he added.

Salisu last played in a competitive match for Southampton in March and has since been sidelined due to injury. As a result, he's missed vital Black Stars matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In his absence in Monaco's opening Ligue 1 game, they emerged victorious over Clermont Foot with a 4-2 victory.