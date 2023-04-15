Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu ruled out of Southampton's clash against Crystal Palace

Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu will miss Southampton's English Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The defender is yet to recover from the injury which ruled him out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola last month.

Despite returning to training after the break, the defender is yet to make an appearance for the Saints.

There were reports the 23-year-old was left out of the squad because of commitment issues but manager Ruben Selles has disclosed that the player is injured.

"He was expected to play today with the B team to try and get the problem solved, but he didn't feel great, so he is not available. Salisu is unfortunately not available for us. The issue with attitude could only be with the players who are with us working and trying to compete for tomorrow’s game," Selles said ahead of the game against Crystal Palace.

Southampton are rooted bottom of the Premier League table and will need the defender to make a quick recovery before the season ends.