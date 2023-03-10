Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu set for action ahead of Southampton's trip to Manchester United

Black Stars centre-back, Mohammed Salisu is set to make a return to the starting eleven of Southampton after missing the last four games due to a knock.

Salisu has not featured since Ruben Selles took over, pulling out in the last minute before their trip to Stamford Bridge.

He also missed the Premier League games against Leeds United and Leicester City and the shocking FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

However, the 23-year-old is fit and could make the line up for the big game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salisu has been an integral member of the Saints and will be play crucial role as they St Mary's outfit fight for survival.

He has been named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The former Real Valladolid star is currently attracting interest from English Premier League side Newcastle United.