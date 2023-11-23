Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu set for Monaco debut against PSG following injury comeback

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu is set to make his long-awaited debut for AS Monaco after being named in the matchday squad for the first time since his summer transfer from English club Southampton.

The Black Stars centre-back faced a setback as a lingering injury sidelined him for several months, causing him to miss a significant portion of the previous English Premier League season.

Salisu, who has diligently worked on his recovery, is now declared fit and in optimal condition to contribute on the pitch.

Monaco's head coach, Adi Hutter, closely monitored the defender's progress in training and has deemed him ready for competitive action.

As a testament to Salisu skills regained fitness and form, he finds himself included in the squad for a crucial clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1.

The eagerly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Parc des Princes on Friday, November 24.

This selection marks a pivotal moment for Salisu, showcasing his journey from injury recovery to inclusion in the squad for a high-profile encounter.

Monaco fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eager to witness the Ghanaian defender's impact as he embarks on this new chapter of his career in French football.

Here is Monaco's match squad to face PSG tomorrow: