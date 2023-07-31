Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu set to complete AS Monaco move

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu is on the verge of finalising a move to French side AS Monaco in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old defender is set to undergo medical tests on Monday, July 31, as part of the contract signing process.

Salisu is joining AS Monaco from Southampton in a deal worth 15 million Euros. The move comes as a replacement for Axel Disasi, who recently left Monaco to join Premier League club Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Fulham came close to securing Salisu for £15 million, but their focus shifted to signing Calvin Bassey instead. With Salisu's contract with Southampton expiring next summer and unsuccessful talks about an extension, it was clear that he was looking for new opportunities after the club's relegation to the Championship.

Salisu's absence towards the end of the previous Premier League season due to injury raised some concerns, but his performances in 22 games for Southampton demonstrated his defensive skills and talent.

The move to AS Monaco provides an exciting opportunity for Salisu to showcase his abilities in a new league and take the next step in his career.

Salisu joined Southampton from Spain’s Real Valladolid in 2020 and has made 80 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.