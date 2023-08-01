Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu signs five-year contract with AS Monaco

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has officially completed his transfer to AS Monaco from Southampton, marking a significant move in his football career.

The 24-year-old signed a long-term contract with the French top-flight club, leaving Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

“AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The 24-year-old Ghana international has signed a 5-season deal and is now tied to the Principality club until June 2028,” Monaco announced on Tuesday.

Salisu's journey began at Spain's Real Valladolid before making a high-profile move to Southampton. During his time with the English club, he showcased his defensive abilities in the Premier League, earning praise for his performances. However, the club's relegation necessitated a change, leading to his departure.

The deal between Southampton and AS Monaco was finalised over the weekend, allowing the talented Ghana international to make the transition to Ligue 1. The five-year contract with AS Monaco presents him with new challenges and opportunities in a competitive football league.

Salisu's absence from Southampton's pre-season friendlies against AZ Alkmaar and Bournemouth raised speculations about his future destination. Earlier, Fulham had shown interest in signing him, but AS Monaco successfully secured his services.

During the 2022-23 Premier League season, Salisu made 22 appearances, demonstrating his defensive prowess and potential. His last game for Southampton was in March, but he left a lasting impact on the team and fans with his skillful displays.