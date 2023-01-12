Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu stars as Southampton shock Manchester City in EFL Cup

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu produced a rock-solid performance as Southampton beat Manchester City to advance to the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old lasted the entire duration as the Saints defeated the English champions 2-0 at Saint Mary's.

First half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo were enough to end City's journey in the Cup competition.

Salisu has 47 touches, made 27 complete passes and five incredible clearances. He was 100% in defending aerial ball, winning four out of four, before recovering the ball three times. His two timely interventions and one critical block kept City at bay.

Southampton will face Newcastle United in the semi-final as they seek to make it to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Salisu is having a decent campaign despite Southampton's struggles in the English Premier League this season.

Salisu has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Saints in the ongoing campaign.