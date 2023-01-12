GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu stars as Southampton shock Manchester City in EFL Cup

Published on: 12 January 2023
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu stars as Southampton shock Manchester City in EFL Cup

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu produced a rock-solid performance as Southampton beat Manchester City to advance to the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old lasted the entire duration as the Saints defeated the English champions 2-0 at Saint Mary's.

First half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo were enough to end City's journey in the Cup competition.

Salisu has 47 touches, made 27 complete passes and five incredible clearances. He was 100% in defending aerial ball, winning four out of four, before recovering the ball three times. His two timely interventions and one critical block kept City at bay.

Southampton will face Newcastle United in the semi-final as they seek to make it to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Salisu is having a decent campaign despite Southampton's struggles in the English Premier League this season.

Salisu has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Saints in the ongoing campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more