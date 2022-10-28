Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu tipped to make big-money move after World Cup

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has been tipped to earn a big-money move after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The defender, who has been on top form for Southampton this season has become one of the trusted players for Ghana coach Otto Addo and could make his World Cup squad.

According to Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Salisu could earn himself a big-money transfer if he performs to his best for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Salisu has been a regular in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side this season and will have the eyes of the world on him when he steps out for the Black Stars next month.

The 23-year-old joined Southampton back in 2020 from Real Vallodolid after triggering his £10.9 million release clause and is currently valued at £16 million by Transfermarkt.

Since joining the club, he has made 63 appearances for the Saints, scoring one goal, and has appeared in 11 of the club’s 12 Premier League outings this season.

His form earned him his international debut back in September, playing in a 3-0 defeat to Brazil before helping Otto Addo’s side to a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua.

Asked whether Salisu could garner some elite attention at the World Cup, Aarons told GIVEMESPORT, “Yeah, potentially. I like what we're seeing from him as he's stood out every time I've seen Southampton and he's good with the ball is fee as well which is always so important. So yeah, we will have to see.”