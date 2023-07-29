Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to join French club AS Monaco

Monaco have clinched a deal with Southampton for the signing of Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 24-year-old's move is all but confirmed, with personal terms already settled, and a medical scheduled for early next week.

Speculation about Salisu's potential departure intensified after he was left out of Southampton's pre-season friendlies against AZ Alkmaar and Bournemouth. Earlier this month, Fulham was close to securing the Ghanaian player for £15 million, but they redirected their efforts to sign Calvin Bassey instead.

Having last played for Southampton in March, Salisu's absence towards the end of the season raised concerns about his commitment and application during his recovery from injury.

With his Southampton contract expiring next summer and talks about an extension proving unsuccessful, it became clear that Salisu was unlikely to stay with the club following their relegation to the Championship.

During the previous Premier League season, Salisu featured in 22 games for Southampton, showcasing his defensive skills and talent.

Monaco's pursuit of the talented defender highlights their determination to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season. This move offers Salisu an exciting opportunity to display his abilities in a new league and further his career.

The transfer is a significant development for both Southampton and Monaco, generating anticipation among fans.