Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to play under new Southampton manager Nathan Jones

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu will play under newly appointed Southampton manager Nathan Jones.

Jones has joined Southampton on a three-and half year contract after leaving Championship side Luton.

The 49-year-old replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl who was sacked by the club after the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United last Sunday.

Hasenhuttl was in charge at the St.Mary’s for four seasons before he was sacked by the club.

“I’m really proud to be given this opportunity,” said Jones on his appointment.

“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.”

Nathan Jones was in the stands as Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

His first game in charge will be away at Liverpool on Saturday.

Mohammed Salisu will be hoping to make his first start under Nathan Jones on Saturday.

Salisu has been in fine form this season for Southampton and has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances for Southampton this season.

Salisu will be playing his first major tournament for the Black Stars if he makes the final World Cup squad.