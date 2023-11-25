Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu's AS Monaco debut delayed after missing PSG clash

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu would have to wait another week to make his AS Monaco debut after being unused during the game against PSG in Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Despite travelling with the team to Paris, the 24-year-old, who has fully recovered from a pubalgia injury, was not on the team sheet for the clash.

Salisu joined Monaco in the summer transfer window from English club Southampton, but injuries have delayed his start to life in the French city.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at the Parc des Prices, PSG thumped Monaco 5-2 to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring for PSG after 18 minutes, but former Southampton winger Takumi Minamino levelled four minutes later.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe restored the lead for PSG six minutes to half-time.

After the break, both sides held on before the floodgates opened with twenty minutes remaining.

Ousmane Dembele made it 3-1 on the 70th minute mark before Vitinha extended the advantage two minutes later.

Folarin Balogun pulled one back for Monaco, but second-half substitute Randal Kolo-Muani sealed victory for the host in the final minute.