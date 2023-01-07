Ghana defender Musah Nuhu ruled out for 'several months'

Ghana defender Musah Nuhu has been ruled out for several months due to injury.

The St.Gallen defender was set to join FC Wil on loan in this month before sustaining the injury in training.

The 25-year-old move to FC Will has collapsed and will stay with St.Gallen to recuperate.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Musah Nuhu sustained an adductor injury in training.

"Musah Nuhu was about to be loaned to FC Wil before he sustained an adductor injury in training. The central defender will be out for several months.

"Due to this injury, FC Wil refrains from a loan deal. Musah Nuhu will now recover at FC St.Gallen 1879 in his usual surroundings and be looked after by the FCSG medical staff.

"FC St.Gallen 1879 wishes Musah a speedy recovery", the club said in a statement.