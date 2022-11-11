Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku available for Amiens ahead of Quevilly-Rouen clash

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku will make a return from suspension for Amiens SC when they hosts Quevilly-Rouen in Ligue 2 before the World Cup break.

Opoku missed the last three games against Nimes, Satin Etienne and FC Pau and a Cup match against Chambly.

His return is major boost for the promotion chasers as they hope to end their last game with victory before the winter World Cup.

“They are a very well organized team with a lot of speed up front. We met her twice in friendly. We drew (1-1) and lost (5-2)," said manager Philippe Hinschberger. "We have to play our game. In our last three games, we made a mistake and we conceded a goal each time. Don't get upset and lose your temper," he added.

“We remain glued to the first places and if by luck we manage to win, we can reposition ourselves in an interesting way. Above all, this series must be stopped. I am thinking, especially offensively, to improve the team but we will continue in what we have done at the level of our organization."

Opoku is joined by former Chelsea whizkid Gael Kakuta in making return to the team for Saturday's game.

Below is the squad:

Gurtner and Charruau (l), Mendy, Opoku, M. Fofana, Barry, Xantippe, Ring, Gene, D. Fofana, Benet, Gélin, Léautey, Kakuta, Gomis, Arokodare, Cissé, Chibozo, Strip.