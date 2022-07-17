Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku features in Amines SC 4-1 win against Le Havre in friendly

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku featured for Amiens in their 4-1 win against Havre Athletic Club in a preseason friendly.

Amiens are preparing ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Ligue II season.

Opoku missed the most part of last season due to a knee injury and has been in good shape after making recovery.

He lasted the entire duration in this game.

The former Udinese defender will be hoping to stage a comeback to the Black Stars team for September’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also the World Cup.

Nicholas Opoku played a part in Ghana’s 2022 AFCON qualifiers before injuries ruled him out.

Amiens play their first game against Metz in the Ligue II season which kicks off later this month.