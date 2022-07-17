Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku features in Amines SC 4-1 win against Le Havre in friendly

Published on: 17 July 2022
Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku features in Amines SC 4-1 win against Le Havre in friendly

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku featured for Amiens in their 4-1 win against Havre Athletic Club in a preseason friendly.

Amiens are preparing ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Ligue II season.

Opoku missed the most part of last season due to a knee injury and has been in good shape after making recovery.

He lasted the entire duration in this game.

The former Udinese defender will be hoping to stage a comeback to the Black Stars team for September’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also the World Cup.

Nicholas Opoku played a part in Ghana’s 2022 AFCON qualifiers before injuries ruled him out.

Amiens play their first game against Metz in the Ligue II season which kicks off later this month.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more