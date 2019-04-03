Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku impresses as Udinese hold AC Milan in serie A

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku starred for Udinese on Tuesday night as they held giants AC Milan in the serie A.

The defender lasted the entire duration and gave Milan forward Krzystof Piatek a torrid night, despite the Polish striker scoring the Rosenerri's only goal.

Piatek, who joined from Genoa in January, netted his 20th goal of the season shortly before half time but Kevin Lasagna leveled in the second half.

Milan remain fourth in Serie A but only four points above Lazio and Atalanta, who both play later in the week. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Udinese have moved four points above the relegation zone.

Milan's recent good run had been halted by defeats against Inter Milan and Sampdoria.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was forced into two changes in the first half as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Lucas Paqueta went off with injuries.