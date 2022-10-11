Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku sent off in Amiens victory over Dijon

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku was sent off in Amiens' victory over Dijon in Ligue II over the weekend.

The 24-year-old was sent off in the first half as Amiens recovered from a goal down to beat Dijon 2-1 at the Stade de la Licorne.

Opoku was shown a straight red card with two minutes to half time as the host trailed to a Regis Gurtner early own goal.

However, Amiens levelled after the break through Antoine Arthur Leautey from the spot. Former Chelsea youngster Gael Kakuta sealed victory for the hosts with two minutes remaining.

Opoku, a former Berekum Chelsea star, will miss the games against Nimes and St Etienne.